Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $234.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

