Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $172.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.55. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

