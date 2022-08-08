Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.21 Million Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,288 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $351,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $26.34 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

