Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $8.57 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 127,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.14 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24.

