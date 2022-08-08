Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,463 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $167.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day moving average is $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

