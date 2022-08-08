Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.