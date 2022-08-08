Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,001 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

