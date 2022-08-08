Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,729 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

