Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 1,628 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,482,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,262,000 after acquiring an additional 751,500 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 188,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

