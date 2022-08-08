Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 488,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 2.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,181 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,762.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 9,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

