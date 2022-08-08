Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,111,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,492 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $8,708,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,730,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.76. 1,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,658. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

