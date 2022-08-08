Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,986. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

