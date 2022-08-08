Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

