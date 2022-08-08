Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,738. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

