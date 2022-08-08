Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $702,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,585,000 after acquiring an additional 296,600 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.53. 20,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,358. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.