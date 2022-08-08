Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $702,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,585,000 after acquiring an additional 296,600 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.
3M Stock Performance
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
