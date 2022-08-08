Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,103 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $77.09. 29,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,570. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

