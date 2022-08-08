Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 58 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $588.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.03 and a 200 day moving average of $557.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

