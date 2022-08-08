Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 9,219 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Open Text worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after buying an additional 592,761 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 244,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,612,000 after purchasing an additional 222,602 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,987,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,312,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,814,000 after purchasing an additional 240,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $40.28. 23,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Open Text

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.