Barclays Raises Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Price Target to $57.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

AMEH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

