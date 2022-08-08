Barclays Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $80.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Palomar stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Palomar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $15,929,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

