Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.58) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price objective on Glencore in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 590 ($7.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.07) price target on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.15 ($7.06).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 471 ($5.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 466.12. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The stock has a market cap of £61.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

