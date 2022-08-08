Barclays Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €24.91 ($25.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($38.84).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

