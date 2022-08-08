Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B remained flat at $33.78 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,855. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.