Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $15,058,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $4,602,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 957,041 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,679 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

Barrick Gold Profile

GOLD traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,217,836. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

