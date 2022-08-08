Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. 24,671,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,380,891. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.