Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($56.70) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.64) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAS stock opened at €44.02 ($45.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.54) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($71.67).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.