Beam (BEAM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.34 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00059358 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 120,507,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

