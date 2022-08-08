Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Reaches $438,850.45

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $438,850.45 and approximately $34,398.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

