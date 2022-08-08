Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Sells $961,503.84 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC remained flat at $66.80 during trading on Monday. 1,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $56,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 202.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 753,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $12,138,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.