Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells $66,900.00 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Belden Stock Up 1.0 %

BDC stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.47. 307,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $6,412,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

