BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $38.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s previous close.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.00. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,199,000 after buying an additional 8,490,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 394.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after buying an additional 4,679,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

