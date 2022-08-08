Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 5.5%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 16,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 942,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
