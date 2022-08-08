Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 5.5%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 16,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 942,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Berkshire Grey Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

