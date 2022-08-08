Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases 32,103,653.40 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 59.67 per share, for a total transaction of 32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 58.21 per share, for a total transaction of 260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 58.04 per share, for a total transaction of 66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 56.94 per share, with a total value of 3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 59.27 per share, with a total value of 105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 57.94 per share, with a total value of 473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 59.01 per share, with a total value of 285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 59.08 per share, with a total value of 126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 55.49 per share, with a total value of 215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 55.27 per share, with a total value of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 57.34 per share, with a total value of 10,631,925.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRK-B traded up 0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching 292.34. 3,957,737 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 286.36.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

