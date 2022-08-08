Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 46,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,323,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Big Lots Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $687.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Big Lots by 20.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 316.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

