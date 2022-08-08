Binamon (BMON) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $2.08 million and $962,870.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 210% against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.01894749 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014582 BTC.
Binamon Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Buying and Selling Binamon
