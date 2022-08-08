BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $21.01. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 546 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $325,403. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

