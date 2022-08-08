BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of BMRN opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

