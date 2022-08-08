BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.98 earnings per share.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX traded down $13.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,623. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BioNTech by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

