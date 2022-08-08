Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
BGI stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About Birks Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.