BitCoal (COAL) Hits One Day Volume of $22.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $5,434.82 and $22.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00693279 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.