Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.