Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Hits $560,822.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $34.17 million and approximately $560,822.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

