Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $513.35 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $513.35 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.31 or 0.00122461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00324473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00081938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

