BlackCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $996,492.88 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $996,492.88 and approximately $443.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,532,819 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

