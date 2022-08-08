Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $102.96. 72,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

