Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.98.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.51. The company had a trading volume of 121,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. Block has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $286.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,686 shares of company stock worth $25,461,055. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth $17,046,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

