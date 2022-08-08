Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,920,093 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

