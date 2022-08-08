Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $463,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

