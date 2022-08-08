Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.36 EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

