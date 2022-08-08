Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.5-916.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.73 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Blucora Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 721,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
