Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.5-916.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.73 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Blucora Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 721,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

